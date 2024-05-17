FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Releases Earnings Results

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter.

FitLife Brands Stock Down 4.6 %

FitLife Brands stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. FitLife Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.78.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

