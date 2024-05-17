Zacks Research Comments on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$111.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

CNQ opened at C$103.18 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$69.83 and a 12 month high of C$112.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. In other news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. Also, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,760 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,848. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.