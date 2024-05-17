Zacks Research Comments on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3 %
CNQ opened at C$103.18 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$69.83 and a 12 month high of C$112.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.
Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources
In related news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. In other news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. Also, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,760 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,848. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Reasons Nvidia is on The Verge of a 4 Digit Stock Price
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Bargain Alert: Lululemon Shares Could Be About To Hit Rally Mode
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Bears Sent a False Alarm for Under Armour Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.