Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NYSE AFG opened at $133.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $222,476.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $959,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $222,476.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,450 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Financial Group by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

