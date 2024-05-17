Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.45. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $196.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.66. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $122.24 and a 52-week high of $201.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

