Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several brokerages have commented on APLS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 11,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $645,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,879.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 448,012 shares of company stock worth $26,015,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $56,640,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after buying an additional 677,098 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

