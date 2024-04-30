Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 571 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 448,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,516. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

