Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

