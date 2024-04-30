Cohu (COHU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Down 0.0 %

Cohu stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.52. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COHU

About Cohu

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.