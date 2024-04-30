Expedia Group (EXPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Expedia Group to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $136.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

