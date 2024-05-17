Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) PT Raised to $1.50 at Roth Mkm

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $0.90 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DFLI. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.80.

NASDAQ DFLI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 80,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,102. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 50.04% and a negative return on equity of 104.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dragonfly Energy by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 196,230 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

