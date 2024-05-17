Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.73. The company has a market capitalization of $875.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $121.61.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.