FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Macquarie from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.83.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,178. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 862.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in FOX by 254.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 36.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

