FY2024 EPS Estimates for CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Raised by HC Wainwright

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CalciMedica in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.24). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CalciMedica’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CALC. Jonestrading assumed coverage on CalciMedica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

CALC opened at $5.44 on Friday. CalciMedica has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.77.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CalciMedica by 10.3% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 160,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in CalciMedica by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

See Also

