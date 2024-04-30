Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 169,472 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 27.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 241,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 52,151 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

Shares of CRWS opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.79. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About Crown Crafts

(Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.