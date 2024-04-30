Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 350 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 62,766 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 459.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.3% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMY opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

