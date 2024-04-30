Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,171,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,647 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 204,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

