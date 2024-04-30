Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $723,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $118.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

