Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,104 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $506.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $374.85 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.53.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

