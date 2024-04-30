iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

