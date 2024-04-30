Investment House LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $217.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

