Choreo LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after acquiring an additional 73,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,451,000 after acquiring an additional 190,254 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,425,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

