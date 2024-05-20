Bancor Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.09 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Bancor has a market cap of $106.08 million and $17.09 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,222,389 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 134,223,042.13160503 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.75034343 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 409 active market(s) with $7,203,268.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

