Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 80,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

BATS ICF opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

