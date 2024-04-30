Choreo LLC Purchases 4,030 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $404,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

