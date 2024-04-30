Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $69.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

