GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,783 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

