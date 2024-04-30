iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $132.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.05% and a negative return on equity of 56.38%. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.64. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $134.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $179,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,687.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,052 shares of company stock worth $4,274,942. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

