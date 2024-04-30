Yara International ASA to Issue Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2354 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Yara International ASA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.30. Yara International ASA had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

