Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower updated its FY24 guidance to $4.02-4.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.020-4.150 EPS.

Welltower Stock Up 1.6 %

Welltower stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. Welltower has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.