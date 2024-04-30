Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower updated its FY24 guidance to $4.02-4.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.020-4.150 EPS.
Welltower Stock Up 1.6 %
Welltower stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. Welltower has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on WELL
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Analyst Sentiment, Revenue Growth Will Lead AbbVie Stock Higher
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.