Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Harold N. Kvisle Sells 600 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total value of C$25,884.00.

Harold N. Kvisle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total value of C$134,416.00.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of FTT stock traded up C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$43.99. 339,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.28.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.13.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

