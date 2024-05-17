Insider Selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $23,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,012.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 83,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.