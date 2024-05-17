Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,755,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,565,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 475,608 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,653,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,143,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,196,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $50.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

