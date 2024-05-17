ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 20,645 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 167.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.09% of Kelly Services worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Stock Up 1.0 %

KELYA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $813.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

See Also

