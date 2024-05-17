ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ) Insider Purchases A$28,809.00 in Stock

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Scott St John acquired 1,000 shares of ANZ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$28.81 ($19.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,809.00 ($19,078.81).
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from ANZ Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.81. ANZ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.
