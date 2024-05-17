ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ) Insider Purchases A$28,809.00 in Stock

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Scott St John acquired 1,000 shares of ANZ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$28.81 ($19.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,809.00 ($19,078.81).

ANZ Group Price Performance

ANZ Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from ANZ Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.81. ANZ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

About ANZ Group

Featured Stories

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

