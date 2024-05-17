Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 1,858 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,782,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

