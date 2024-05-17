Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $2.12

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.06. Tilray shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 22,821,840 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

