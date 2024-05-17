Apexium Financial LP Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 134.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,137 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,922. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,036 shares of company stock valued at $49,281,565 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.