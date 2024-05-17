The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,685 shares of company stock valued at $27,622,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CI stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.94. The stock had a trading volume of 689,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,979. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.25 and a 200 day moving average of $322.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

