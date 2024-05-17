Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Shares Gap Down to $22.80

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $22.03. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 2,684 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSDL. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,035,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

