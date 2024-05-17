Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,025 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Workday by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $257.70. 991,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.84 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.64.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

