Sylvia Wiggins Acquires 24,625 Shares of Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Sylvia Wiggins purchased 24,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,673.13 ($19,651.08).

Service Stream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Service Stream alerts:

Service Stream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Service Stream’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.