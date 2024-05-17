Noble Helium Limited (ASX:NHE) Insider Gregory (Geg) Columbus Purchases 222,222 Shares

Noble Helium Limited (ASX:NHE – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Geg) Columbus bought 222,222 shares of Noble Helium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.98 ($13,245.02).

Noble Helium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 43.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Get Noble Helium alerts:

Noble Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Noble Helium Limited engages in the exploration of helium projects in Tanzania. The company holds 100% interests in the North Rukwa Basin project with 12 granted prospecting licenses covering a combined area of approximately 1,467 square kilometers located in south-west Tanzania; and the North Nyasa Basin project with 2 granted prospecting licenses that covering an area of approximately 466 square kilometers located in south-west Tanzania.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.