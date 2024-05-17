Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after buying an additional 967,777 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,143,000 after buying an additional 1,480,655 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,476,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,177,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,419,000 after acquiring an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

ETSY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.19. 806,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,336. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

