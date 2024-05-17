Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 477 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,178,048,000 after purchasing an additional 104,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,212,000 after acquiring an additional 47,326 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,544,000 after purchasing an additional 307,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $808.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $792.79 and its 200-day moving average is $775.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock valued at $61,743,127. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

