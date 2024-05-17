Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,337,000 after acquiring an additional 298,116 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after buying an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after buying an additional 254,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,325,000 after acquiring an additional 145,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,333,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,288,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.06. 256,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,046. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

