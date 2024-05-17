Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Director Acquires C$56,523.18 in Stock

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) Director Gitanjli Datt purchased 4,200 shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.46 per share, with a total value of C$56,523.18.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BRE traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.27. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.06 and a 12-month high of C$15.93.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.83 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.43%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

