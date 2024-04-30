BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $161.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.58. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCBP shares. TheStreet cut BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

