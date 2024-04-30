OneWater Marine (ONEW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.33 million. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OneWater Marine Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a market cap of $350.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.49. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEW
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OneWater Marine
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.