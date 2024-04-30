OneWater Marine (ONEW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.33 million. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a market cap of $350.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.49. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

