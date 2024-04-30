ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. ATI also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.54-0.60 EPS.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. ATI has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

