Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43, Yahoo Finance reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 25.38%.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBIN opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

